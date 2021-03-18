BlackRock Inc. Purchases 24,929 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.43% of Dynavax Technologies worth $36,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVAX opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

