BlackRock Inc. Sells 74,389 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of SIGA Technologies worth $33,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 34,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $505.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.