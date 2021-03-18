Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BLNK stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 104,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,724. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 4.23.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.