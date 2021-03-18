Bloomin’ Brands’ (BLMN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

