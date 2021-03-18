BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$52.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$39.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$46.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,661,686.08. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.19, for a total transaction of C$679,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,189,673.03. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,553.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

