BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $700.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $580.27.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $524.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.79. Netflix has a 52-week low of $300.00 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

