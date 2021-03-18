BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.87 ($63.37).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €51.68 ($60.80) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.72.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

