Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$0.73

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$0.57 to C$0.73 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.84.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.