Boosted Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,055.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for about $45.14 or 0.00077366 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $26,055.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

