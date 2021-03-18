Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02), with a volume of 431,750 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

