BoringDAO Trading Down 8.6% This Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for $499.40 or 0.00861457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $40.48 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.79 or 0.00460206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00062304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00146830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00076919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.27 or 0.00640445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,066 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

