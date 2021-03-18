Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

EPAY opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $78,036.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,231.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $755,689. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $27,155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

