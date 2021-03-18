Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,790 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.03. 34,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,272. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,051 shares of company stock valued at $18,803,766. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

