Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 37 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,531. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $28.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,062.82. The company had a trading volume of 36,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,047.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,765.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

