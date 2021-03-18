Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,420. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $115.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.