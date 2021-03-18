Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Sells $912,653.82 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $66.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,080,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

