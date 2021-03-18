Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$230.24 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$225.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$237.91.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

