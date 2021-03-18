Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $164.61

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.61 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.82). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81), with a volume of 30,194 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165. The company has a market capitalization of £67.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21.

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.