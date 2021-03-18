Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after acquiring an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 663,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 206,392 shares during the period.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

