Brant Point Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

NASDAQ TWCT opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.