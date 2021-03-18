Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €69.22 ($81.44) and last traded at €69.42 ($81.67). 298,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.72 ($82.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.39.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

