Brian Mcandrews Sells 4,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $144,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,729.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $159,320.00.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after buying an additional 305,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

