Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.25. Brickell Biotech shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 63,059 shares.

Specifically, CEO Robert Busard Brown bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,609.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.64% of Brickell Biotech worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

