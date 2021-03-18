BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 7.5%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares fell 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.31 and last traded at $63.47. 579,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,091,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.