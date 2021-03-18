BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

