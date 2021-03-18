British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,412.91 ($44.59).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,760.50 ($36.07) on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,639.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,687.24.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.