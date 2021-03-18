Brixmor Property Group’s (BRX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.