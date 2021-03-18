Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 182,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,137,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.06. 219,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

