Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is $0.09. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. 394,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,618,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

