Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Xylem reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,969. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.17. 1,271,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

