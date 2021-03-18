Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.31 Million

Equities analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to post sales of $43.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.94 million to $43.60 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $173.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $178.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $181.40 million, with estimates ranging from $177.91 million to $188.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFB shares. Truist lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CFB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 144,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $759.18 million, a PE ratio of 208.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

