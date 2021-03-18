Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $39.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.10 million to $40.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $32.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $188.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $216.25 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.23. 3,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,330. The company has a market capitalization of $568.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81. Cutera has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cutera by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

