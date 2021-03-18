Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.33 Million

Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $194.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $209.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $790.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.37 million to $800.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $826.29 million, with estimates ranging from $795.67 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

NYSE MGP opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.