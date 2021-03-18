Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $17.58

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGTC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

AGTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 1,747,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

