Brokerages Set Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Target Price at $40.33

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $17,764,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.