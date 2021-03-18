Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Price Target at $159.40

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

BAP traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.66. 357,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.81. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in Credicorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

