Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) PT at €49.23

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.37 ($58.09).

Several brokerages have commented on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

DPW stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting €45.42 ($53.44). 2,456,535 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.63. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

