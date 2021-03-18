Brokerages Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT at $42.20

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 323,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $76.02.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

