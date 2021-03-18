Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price at $65.11

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

SPT traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 798,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

