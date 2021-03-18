Brokers Issue Forecasts for 10x Genomics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for 10x Genomics in a report released on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $170.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.89 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,048,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,138,533.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,451,788. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.