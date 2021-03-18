Brokers Offer Predictions for Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cue Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CUE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $425.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

