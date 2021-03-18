Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

BROG stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of -0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Brooge Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

