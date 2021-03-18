Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 123,578 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $155,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $232.35. 1,281,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,117,123. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

