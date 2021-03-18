Brown Advisory Inc. Has $188.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $188,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.95. 77,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,562,287. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

