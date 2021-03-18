Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,187,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,075 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $309,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 252,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.