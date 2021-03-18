Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,078,937 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,853,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,078,937 shares during the period. Genpact accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Genpact worth $572,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 427.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 403,900 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 21.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

NYSE:G traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

