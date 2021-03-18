Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.36% of SBA Communications worth $741,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.53. 6,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.71 and a 200 day moving average of $284.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,784.68 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

