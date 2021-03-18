Brown Advisory Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.15. 85,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,477. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

