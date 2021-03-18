Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,037,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.60. 233,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,583. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

