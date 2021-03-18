Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.76. 540,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $808.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock worth $365,586,300. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

